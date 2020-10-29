Amazon already had its Prime Day festivities earlier this month, but the company apparently still has some Echo speakers it needs to clear out. Amazon has again discounted most of its hardware products, plus a few third-party devices running Fire TV.
The bulk of the discounts are on Fire TV devices, including the HDMI sticks, the Fire TV Cube that looks like a Borg ship, TVs running Fire OS, various Echo Show smart speakers, and the pint-sized Echo Flex. Most of the prices are identical to what we saw on Prime Day, so if you already bought something then, you don't have to worry about missing out. Notably, the Echo Show 10 and new Echo Dot (outside of a bundle) are not on sale.
Fire TV Stick 4K ($29.99, $20 off)
Fire TV Stick ($27.99, $12 off)
Fire TV Stick Lite with Echo Dot ($77.98, $12 off)
Fire TV Stick Lite ($17.99, $12 off)
Echo Dot 3rd Gen ($18.99, $11 off)
Echo Show 2nd Gen ($149.99, $80 off)
Echo Show 8 Smart Display ($64.99, $65 off)
Echo Show 5 Smart Display ($44.99, $25 off)
Toshiba 43" Smart 4K TV ($209.99, $120 off)
Insignia 43" Smart 4K TV ($199.99, $100 off)
Echo Flex ($9.99, $15 off)
Echo Buds ($79.99, $50 off)
Fire TV Cube ($79.99, $40 off)
Fire TV Recast 500GB ($129.99, $100 off)
Fire TV Recast 1TB ($179.99, $100 off)
Kindle ($59.99, $30 off)
Echo Auto ($19.99, $30 off)
It's not clear how long the current sales will last, but some items are already back-ordered. The discounts are intended to celebrate the sixth anniversary of Alexa's release, which takes place on November 6th.
