Oneplus just released the third open beta for the 8 and 8 Pro, bringing various bug fixes for the Ambient Display and Zen Mode and making Canvas compatible with the new always-on Ambient Display. There's nothing especially exciting here — mostly just bug fixes and optimizations — but it should make for a more stable experience altogether.
As well as the aforementioned fixes, the security patch has been updated to October, which is quite late compared to Google and Samsung devices. Check out the full changelog below:
- System
- Optimized the UI smoothness of Call
- Optimized background process management mechanism to improve sandy-by performance
- Fixed the issue that text was blocked in some games
- Optimized the issue that input text was blocked in some games
- Improved system stability and fixed general issues
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10
- Ambient Display
- Optimized the animation effect with Canvas, making the unlock experience smoother
- Canvas now supports Always-on ambient display(Settings-Ambient Display-Always-on ambient display-Choose "All day" ）
- Zen Mode
- Fixed the low probability issue that system settings interface stopped running when Zen Mode turned on
If you're already running a beta build, then you'll receive this via OTA. Alternatively, if you're on stable and want to join the beta, you can follow the instructions here.
