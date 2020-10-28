The OnePlus Nord is now being updated to OxygenOS 10.5.9, bringing some new features to Game Space, the October security patch, and plenty of bug fixes for things like Bluetooth and networking. Check out the full changelog from OnePlus below:
- System
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.10
- Improved system stability and general bug fixes
- Game Space
- Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only heads up and block just for your immersive gaming experience
- Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Whatsapp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
- Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out
- Bluetooth
- Improved Bluetooth connection stability
- Network
- Improved network stability
If this changelog sounds familiar, that's because the OnePlus 7/7T got the same gaming features in a recent beta — plenty of options for how notifications are handled mid-game, as well as quick reply for WhatsApp. As well as the enhancements to Fnatic mode, Bluetooth and network stability have also been improved, and the latest security patch is on board too.
The update will be rolling out incrementally to Nord users in India and other global markets first, with EU devices soon to follow. You can read the full announcement post at the source link below.
