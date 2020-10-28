Looking for a durable pair of noise-canceling headphones that lasts way longer than you'd ever want to leave a good pair of headphones on your head? The Jabra Elite 85h are on sale at their lowest price yet — yes, even better than on Prime Day.

Having come out last year, these are Jabra's first attempt at ANC headphones. They sure do give it a good go, though: ANC is not half-bad, ANC battery life is 30 hours, and they're a pretty comfortable wear, too. I would know, I've worn them for several months. Not all at once, though. You get USB-C charging, one-tap access to your assistant of choice, and auto-pause when you take off your headphones while listening to something.

The lowest we've seen the 85h go for up to this point is $200, but it seems that Jabra has decided to pull the peg down further — this time to $150 at most retailers including Amazon and Best Buy. Funnily enough, Amazon is selling some of its own stock of Gold units for even less at $132, so you can grab them while that stock lasts!