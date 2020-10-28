You might be looking for some quality earbuds, but you just don't want to spend the cash on something pricey. Luckily for you, Jabra is offering a pair of its popular true wireless earbuds at a decent discount: the Jabra Elite 65t are on sale for just $80 ($40 off) at both Best Buy and Amazon.

The true wireless earbuds are IP55 rated, so you won't have to worry about dust, sweat, or light rain while you're out and about. Jabra also promises passive noise cancellation and good call quality, with four microphones to detect and reduce wind noise. You can also call up your voice assistant easily with the onboard controls. Sadly, the buds are only rated for five hours of playtime, but with the included charging case you can listen for up to 15 hours on the go.

The Jabra Elite 65t are a pretty solid deal at $80. Only the Titanium Black model is on sale at Amazon, but both Titanium Black and Copper Black are available at Best Buy. Pick up your Jabra Elite 65t today for just $80 ($40 off) at either Amazon or Best Buy.