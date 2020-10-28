Capturing action-oriented footage is a great way to put your viewers directly in the center of an exciting experience. Whether you're running, biking, hiking, or skateboarding, your camera has to be stable, otherwise you risk ruining the shot. This week, you can sign up for your chance to win one of six Hohem iSteady Pro3 gimbals, valued at $89 a piece.

The Hohem iSteady Pro3 is a handheld triple axis gimbal that promises hyper-smooth footage, as well as the ability to capture more dynamic details, no matter how swift the activity. The gimbal features an ergonomic design for easy operation, while the onboard sports mode employs a 30° angled roller to keep the action in the frame.

For greater customization and convenience, the official Hohem Gimbal app turns your smartphone into a iSteady Pro3 remote control. Users can adjust stabilizer parameters, select from a variety of operation modes, – including 600°3D Inception Mode, Sports Mode, and Time-lapse – and even use their phone as a remote switch for snapping footage.

The Hohem iSteady Pro3 has an IPX4 rating, enabling it to withstand splashes from any direction. It comes equipped with a powerful 3600mAh battery that can run for 12 hours of continuous filming on a single charge. Finally, the iSteady Pro3 works with a wide range of action-oriented cameras, such as the GoPro Hero series 3-8, OSMO Action, Sony RX0, SJCAM, and YI cam. If you'd like to learn more about the Hohem iSteady Pro3, check out the official webpage here or the Amazon product page here.

The contest will run from October 23, 2020 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on October 28, 2020. six winners will be selected to receive a Hohem iSteady Pro3 gimbal. This contest is only open to participants in the United States. Good luck!

Hohem iSteady Pro3 Giveaway (US)

