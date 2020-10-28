Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. We have a full list of sales to share with everyone today, including some awesome standouts. So if you're a fan of farming sims, then the current sale on Stardew Valley is a must-get. If you prefer puzzle games, then perhaps the unique hidden object game Hidden Folks is more your speed. Last up is Beholder, a fantastic political sim where you get to spy on your neighbors. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 23 temporarily free and 50 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- 1984 Cam – VHS Camcorder, Retro Camera Effects $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Lists $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Screenshot Pro 2 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- p≡p - The pEp email client with Encryption $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Video Board $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Prometheus News Feeds $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Isometric Squares - puzzle ² $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Let the Pharaoh FREE!!! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Triple Fantasy Premium $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Zombie Defence Premium : Tap Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- First Coloring book for kindergarten kids $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- INFINITY THE BLOCK : HELL BOSS $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lifeline: Flatline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mind Games Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Speed Math 2018 - Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stories: Your Choice (more resources at start) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dean The Kid: Action Platformer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Merge Monster VIP - Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Summer Pro - Ad Free $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Radio online - Tequila Radio Player PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Todo Task Reminder Pro + Widget $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alpha Launcher Prime💎 Wallpaper,DIY,Themes,Fast $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- HTTP Redirection Trace $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- National Anthems PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wifi Auto PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bass Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Classic eReader - book reader $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flyers, Poster Maker, Graphic & Banner Maker Pro $21.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- KnowledgeBase Builder $10.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- My Face Shape Meter match and try eyeglass frames $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Augustro VPN: Unlimited VPN & No Subscription $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Calculator Locker: Hide Photos & Videos + Applock $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Intruder Catcher: Lock Screen and App protection $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Panmorphia $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Panmorphia: Enchanted $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bathory - The Bloody Countess $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Morgiana: Mysteries & Nightmares (Full Adventure) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Zeon 25 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 82 Animals Dot-to-Dot for Kids $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 day
- Caapora Adventure - Ojibe's Revenge $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heal: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kids Puzzle - learn 82 animals $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kings Hero 2: Turn Based RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Let's Break Stuff! Premium $2.12 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sorcery! $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Night Terror - A plague unleashed $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Battlevoid: Sector Siege $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bubble Hero $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hidden Folks $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- RPG Ascendants: Power Rising $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stardew Valley $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Last Roman Village $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The School - White Day $7.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Beholder $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Iron Marines: RTS Offline Real Time Strategy Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers - Tower Defense Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Kingdom Rush Origins - Tower Defense Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Pix - Minimal Black/White Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Pix Material Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- STOKiE PRO: HD Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Caelus Icon Pack - Colorful Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Emui - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Battery Widget Reborn 2020 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- World Clock Widget 2020 Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
