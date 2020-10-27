Last year, Ubisoft introduced a subscription service giving users access to current and future games from the studio. Google said at the time that the service, then called Uplay+, would be coming to Stadia in 2020. It's been a while since then, and Ubisoft has some big news, rebranding the subscription service and announcing that a beta is coming to Luna and then Stadia before the end of the year.

The monthly subscription plan, newly re-christened as Ubisoft+, will allow customers access to standard games in Ubisoft's catalogue, as well as a growing library of premium editions of titles like Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Immortals Fenyx Rising. Subscribers will even be able to save progress across devices and platforms in some games, meaning you could theoretically play an hour of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on your phone via Stadia and then pick up right where you left off on your Fire tablet running Amazon's Luna game streaming service.

Ubisoft+ is launching a beta on Luna next month, on November 10. Stadia support will follow later on, but is scheduled to roll out before the end of the year. Since this is a separate subscription plan direct from Ubisoft, paid Stadio Pro accounts won't be required to access Ubisoft games, and free Stadia users who pay for Ubisoft+ won't have to pony up additional funds.

It's a little disappointing that Stadia is already taking a backseat to Amazon's new platform, but on the bright side, Google fans are getting a break from being the first to test out unstable beta software.