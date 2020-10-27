After testing in eight markets last year, T-Mobile is rolling out its TVision over-the-top TV service across the nation starting November 1. Starting with T-Mobile customers, cable-cutters will be able to compile a personal line-up from three tiers of a conventional package, a secondary package focused on specialized entertainment, and three premium add-on channels.

TVision, a no-contract service, will be available through Android and iOS mobile devices as well as Android/Google TV, Fire TV, and Apple TV. Customers will also have the option to pay $50 for a TVision Hub Android TV device — basically a rebranded Chromecast with Google TV.

TVision Hub with remote

The primary TVision Live package comes in three tiers starting at up to 34 channels for $40 per month.

The Live packages allow for up to three concurrent streams, 100 hours of cloud DVR, and an on-demand catalog of more than 10,000 programs.

TVision Live ($40/mo.) includes national or affiliate feeds of the major networks except CBS (check availability here), ESPN, CNN, Fox News, Bravo, FX, TBS, Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, and others.

TVision Live+ ($50/mo.) packs in more sports channels and premium general entertainment networks from the ACC, Big Ten, and SEC to the NFL Network. There's also Nat Geo Wild and FXM.

TVision Live Zone ($60/mo.) totals more than 60 channels with ESPNU, Fox Deportes, Longhorn Network, NFL RedZone, CNBC World, Boomerang, and Universal Kids coming in.

T-Mobile Vibe ($10/mo.) is available as a standalone or complement package with 34 channels including AMC, BBC America, BET, Comedy Central, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, IFC, MTV, TLC, VH1, and multiple Nickelodeon networks. Two concurrent streams and thousands of programs on-demand come with this package.

In addition to those bundles, TVision Channels brings in more individual network packages with three to begin with:

Epix - 4 channels for $6/mo.

Starz - 34 channels for $9/mo.

Showtime - 16 channels for $11/mo.

Users can view Channels on up to three simultaneous streams.

T-Mobile postpaid customers will be able to sign up starting November 1. Sprint subscribers can do the same sometime later in the month. Anyone who signs up for TVision Live+ or Live Zone by December 31 can redeem one year of Apple TV+ for free and have the option to receive an $80 rebate on an Apple TV 4K ($179).

The goal for TVision is to eventually reach customers outside T-Mobile's own subscriber base, but for now, the telco has a big haul ahead of itself to beat out the likes of Roku and Sling.