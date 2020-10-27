Stadia is almost a year old now, and though it still has a lot potential, it hasn't taken off in the way Google might have hoped. The company has started offering perks for recruiting new members in an effort to broaden the service's reach, but sometimes the best way to make gamers happy is just to add more games. Six new titles are joining the Pro party for November, including Sniper Elite 4 (with HDR support, exclusive to the Stadia version), The Gardens Between, and Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek.

Not all of the six games are new to Google's cloud gaming platform, but all of them will be free to claim for Stadia Pro subscribers starting on November 1. Including these new titles, the number of games available on Stadia Pro rises to 31 in total. And remember, any games you claim will remain free for the length of your Stadia Pro membership.

Sniper Elite 4 (New on Stadia)

Risk of Rain 2

The Gardens Between (New on Stadia)

Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek (New on Stadia)

Republique

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Two more games are hitting the Stadia store: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Watch Dogs: Legion. The former comes from the minds behind Dark Souls, and will be available for a special reduced price of $38.99 on October 28. Watch Dogs: Legion takes place in a future version of London where a sprawling surveillance state controls order and players must build a resistance. It will show up in the Stadia store for $59.99 on October 29.

Stadia Pro members, be sure to claim these new titles starting on Sunday. And for those of us who aren't lucky enough to be Pro gamers, remember that the demo of Immortals: Fenyx Rising is still free for everyone until the end of the month.