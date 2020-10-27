Big TVs never go out of style, and right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering some killer deals on top-of-the-line Sony smart TVs. Options range in size from 55" all the way up to 85", and they all come with Android TV built in. There are savings of up to $400 to be had during this sale, so if you're in need of a new TV now that it's almost holiday movie watching season, don't skip out on these prices.

Models from Sony's X750H and X800H lineups are included in these deals. The X800H models are slightly higher-end, adding support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, plus compatibility with Alexa, AirPlay, and HomeKit. But both product lines support Google Assistant integration and run Android TV at 4K HDR resolution.

Here's the full list for you to peruse at your own pleasure.

Sony's 75" X800H set is where you'll find the most savings.

These deals may not last long, so if you're ready to upgrade your TV, now is the time to get clickin'.