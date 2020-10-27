When Lenovo released its first Chrome OS-powered tablet, the Chromebook Duet, earlier this year, it quickly became one of the most popular Chromebooks available. We called it the first Chrome OS tablet that (mostly) makes sense, and now you can snag the model with 128GB storage for just $249 from Best Buy — a savings of $50.

The Chromebook Duet runs on a MediaTek Helio P60T chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. Those specs may not seem like much, but this is the highest-powered Chrome OS tablet after the Pixel Slate, and in my experience, it's been fine for basic tasks. Its 10.1" display is pretty much perfect for replying to emails, browsing the web, or streaming the latest episode of Bob's Burgers. It doesn't have a headphone jack, but it does come with a 3.5mm dongle to plug into the single USB-C port.

While the tablet interface of Chrome OS has gotten better over the last year, it's still nowhere near as nice to use as iPad OS (don't hurt me). Google is rapidly improving the experience though, and the Duet will continue to receive automatic software updates until at least June 2028.

To me, the things that make this tablet stand out are the attractive two-tone blue and silver design and the included keyboard accessory for no extra charge. Chrome OS goes into desktop mode when it's attached, turning the tablet into a more productive work station.

If you're looking for a slim and attractive Chrome OS tablet, this is pretty much your only option right now. Luckily, it's also an objectively good option for the most part. You can find the 128GB Chromebook Duet at Best Buy for $249 — $50 off.