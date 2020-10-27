HP produces a lot of different Chromebooks, most of which have long and confusing model names. This time around, the company is discounting one of its higher-end 14-inch 2-in-1 models to just $449.00, a savings of $180 over the original price.

The model on sale (HP Chromebook x360 14c-ca0053dx) has a 10th-generation Intel Core i3-10110U processor with 8GB RAM, which is more than enough for a good Chrome OS experience — as long as you're not trying to run Android Studio in the Linux container. You also get 64GB of internal storage, a 14-inch 1080p touch screen, a fingerprint reader, two USB Type-C ports, and one USB Type-A connector.

While we haven't reviewed this specific model, we did look at HP's older Chromebook x360 last year, which had an excellent keyboard and decent build quality. Google's support documents say this model will get Chrome OS updates until June 2028, at the earliest.