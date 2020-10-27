We're all looking to keep our homes safe, but sometimes the price of home security options can be a barrier to entry. If you're looking to start setting up your home security network and want to save a little cash, you're in luck: the brand-new Eufy Security Wired 2k Video Doorbell Pro is on sale for just $140 ($60 off) at Best Buy.

Eufy promises that its advanced HDR and Distortion Correction will ensure high-quality video samples for you to review. The company also says that its AI tech and algorithms will make sure you only get alerts when a person is at your door, rather than, say, a stray cat. The doorbell keeps footage from the last five days onboard with 32GB of storage, so you won't have to worry about upgrading with an SD card or subscribing to a cloud service to pull your recordings. The device also comes with eight included ringtones. The only thing to keep in mind during installation is the requirement for existing doorbell wires, rated at 16-24 VAC, 30 VA, or above.

If you're looking to secure your home for an affordable price, now might be the time to pounce, especially with a brand-new product at a steep discount. Grab the Eufy Security Wired 2K Video Doorbell Pro for just $140 ($60 off) at Best Buy today.