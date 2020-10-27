This story was originally published and last updated .
Well, it's official, Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Stadia on the same day it will release on every other platform, November 19th. Up until today CD Projekt's official stance was that the game would arrive on Stadia before the year was out even through the studio offered a release date for every other platform, calling into question whether or not the game would arrive on Stadia on the same launch day as PC and consoles. Thankfully CD Projekt has tweeted that the game will arrive on Stadia on the 19th of November, and if you're eager to get your hands on the title, pre-ordering is now available on the Stadia store.
If you're unfamiliar with Cyberpunk 2077, it's a hotly-anticipated RPG from CD Projekt that's themed around the Cyberpunk tabletop game, so has plenty of nerd-cred, and since it's coming from the devs of The Witcher 3 (a well-reviewed RPG in its own right), tons of people have been anticipating Cyberpunk 2077's release for a long while, especially since the game has been postponed twice in the last year. Seeing that the game's release kept getting pushed back, this extra time appears to have made for the perfect opportunity for CD Projekt to get its ducks in a row, which is probably why the studio was able to recently line up the Stadia release with every other platform.
Better yet, the Stadia store now offers a way for fans to pre-order the title for $59.99, though it's not like the stock is going to run out or anything since the Stadia version is strictly a digital release. Seeing that the game went gold last week (October 5th), and now that CD Projekt has indeed confirmed the game will arrive on Stadia day and date, it would seem Cyberpunk 2077 is almost ready for the masses, and so we only have 35 more days to wait.
CD Projekt delays the launch for Cyberpunk 2077 yet again
Yep, that's right. After telling everyone that Cyberpunk 2077 would indeed launch on November 19th (even on Stadia), CD Projekt has delayed the game once again for all platforms. This makes for the third delay this year, and frankly, I'm starting to get a little worried that the game is in much rougher shape than many are expecting.
CD Projekt is currently offering its humblest of apologies for this delay in a recent tweet (above), and so it would seem the studio has bitten off more than it can chew, stating that it's working on nine separate versions that ultimately need to be tested, a challenging endeavor when shooting for smooth gameplay. Of course, you'd think an experienced developer should have been able to adjust for such things two delays ago, but sadly this is not the case.
So while this news is disheartening, to say the least, here's hoping that CD Projekt has no more delays up its sleeve as we near the newly announced release date.
