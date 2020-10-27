Amazon Fire tablets already have deep integration with smart home products, since the Alexa digital assistant comes standard on every model. However, the tablets will soon have even easier ways of controlling smart home devices, thanks to a new button on the navigation bar.

Amazon is now rolling out a new home-shaped button on the Fire tablets' software navigation bar, which opens a dashboard for all connected smart home devices when tapped. It brings the tablets more in line with how smart displays have quickly-accessible device controls, following Amazon's recent trend of bridging the gap between its Echo displays and its Fire tablets. For example, the latest Fire HD 8 Plus already transforms into an Alexa smart display when attached to a dock.

The new button will be accessible from anywhere on the tablet, including the lock screen. The software update with the new functionality begins rolling out today.