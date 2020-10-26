Traveling isn't at the forefront of most people's minds right now, but when it is necessary, the Mobile Passport app makes it a whole lot easier for passport holders. The digital passport service was already available in 27 airports across the US, and the latest version of the app includes support for another two: Honolulu and Oakland.

Re-entering the US after traveling abroad is now as easy as pressing a few buttons in the app for travelers flying into Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) and the Oakland International Airport (OAK). Mobile Passport sends the required documents digitally to Customs and Border Patrol, allowing users to skip lengthy wait times in the main line and speed through the dedicated Mobile Passport queue instead.

Though it's still not available at every airport, Mobile Passport has continued to pick up support at new places over the years. A subscription plan was introduced in 2019 that put previously free features behind a paywall, but the app still remains useful without signing up for the "Plus" option. Whether you're ready to travel the globe or just want to check out the app for yourself, you'll find the latest version on APK Mirror and the Play Store.