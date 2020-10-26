Last year, Google made a shaky promise to include recycled materials in all its products by 2022. According to the company, it's hit that goal early — all new Pixel and Nest products now include recycled materials in their design. In light of this success, Google has announced some new sustainability goals for the next few years.

Google starts off its list of commitments with an update to its previous goal — the company pledges to use at least 50 percent recycled or renewable plastics in all new hardware by 2025. It then goes on to commit to achieving a UL 2799 Zero Waste to Landfill certification at all final assembly manufacturing sites by 2022. This means that the vast majority of the waste produced at those sites will be recycled. Google also promises to commit to plastic-free packaging by 2025. The company says it's already reduced its plastic use in packaging since 2016, but has additional research to do to reach 100 percent recyclability while still protecting its products in shipping.

After being so vague with sustainability promises last year, it's nice to see Google stepping up and committing to some more solid goals. If the company can stay on track, it has the potential to make a big impact and hopefully set an example within the industry.