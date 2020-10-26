You don't have to be an audiophile to appreciate a good audio experience. Over-the-ear headphones with active noise cancelation immerse your ears in sound, allowing you to enjoy content with minimal interference from the outside world. This week, you can enter to win one of five pairs of over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones from Avantree, valued at $134.99 a piece.

The Avantree Aria Me Bluetooth headphones feature Qualcomm's aptX-HD high-resolution audio for premium sound, while aptX-LL low latency tech makes them a great companion for watching TV shows, streaming videos, and playing games. With onboard ANC, the Avantree Aria Me headphones are able to block out unwanted sounds, regardless of your environment, letting you focus on whatever you're listening to.

In addition to premium sound, the Avantree Aria Me Bluetooth headphones include some cool perks. For instance, users can leverage the official Avantree Audio app to customize audio profiles that match their listening preferences, as well as tune audio specifically to each ear as needed. The headphones also come with a detachable boom microphone that works great for conference calls, gaming sessions, and more. Finally, each pair includes a convenient charging stand and carrying case.

If you'd rather not risk being one of the lucky few who will win a pair of Avantree Aria Me Bluetooth headphones, we have a slick deal just for you. For a limited time, you can pick up these headphones for $134.99 ($15 off) at Amazon when you use the coupon code J3BEE75R at checkout.

The contest will run from October 21, 2020 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on October 26, 2020. Five winners will be selected to receive Avantree Aria Me Bluetooth headphones. This contest is only open to participants in the United States. Good luck!

