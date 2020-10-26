Facebook has been invested in games for a long time (Farmville, anyone?), and even though the company's latest Oculus headset garnered heavy criticism for its Facebook login requirement, it's still pushing forward with new initiatives. Cloud gaming is apparently the next frontier for the company contributing to election interference, though Facebook is taking a different approach than its rivals.

"It’s critical for us to start with latency-tolerant games so we can deliver a good experience for players across a variety of devices," Facebook wrote in a blog post. "For the purposes of our beta, that includes genres like sports, card, simulation, and strategy games. [...] As our beta progresses and cloud technology scales, we'll increase the variety of game genres."

As opposed to platforms like Xbox Game Streaming and Google Stadia, which aim to deliver PC/console-level titles to new form factors, Facebook is starting with ports of mobile games. The first titles available are Asphalt 9: Legends, Mobile Legends: Adventure, PGA TOUR Golf Shootout, Solitaire: Arthur’s Tale, and WWE SuperCard — exciting stuff. Facebook said it is sticking to free-to-play games for now, and there's no cost to use the streaming service, though the company didn't rule out an eventual paid option with more types of games.

Facebook's cloud gaming is rolling out in California, Texas and Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states including, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, and West Virginia. The service will arrive in more regions "in the coming months," and you can give it a try on the web at fb.gg/play. The Facebook app on Android will also support cloud gaming, though not the iOS app (for the same reasons that blocked Stadia and Xbox).