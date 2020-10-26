Epson, the world's number one projector manufacturer, introduced its first projector running Android TV earlier this year. Now the company is back with two more powerful projectors that introduce Android TV to its EpiqVision line, along with additional perks like an audio system custom designed by Yamaha.

The EpiqVision Ultra LS300 and Mini EF12 are Epson's newest additions. The projectors can accept content up to 4K and project it at up to 150" diagonal for the EF12, and 120" for the LS300. Both feature advanced scene adaptive color correction and 3LCD technology that displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame without any distracting rainbowing or color brightness issues. And because they run Android TV, user can Chromecast to the devices as well.

Top: Mini EF12 Bottom: Ultra LS300

One of the most exciting features might be the sound quality. While not typically a high-point of projectors, both models come with Yamaha engineered sound systems built specifically for the hardware. They include components powered by a discrete amplifier and tuned using both Yamaha's AudioEngine DSP and Dolby Digital technology.

When they go on sale later this year, Epson will charge $1,999 for the EpiqVision Ultra LS300 and $999 for the Mini EF12. Those prices are hefty, but EpiqVision customers get access to priority support agents and the standard two-year full-unit replacement limited warranty, so maybe one of these would be a better buy in the long run than a cheaper projector from a lesser-known brand.