Welcome to Monday, everyone. It would seem that we have a huge roundup to start the week, with many games and icon packs that are currently on sale. Of course, this means I have more than a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is Star Wars: KOTOR, a fantastic RPG that plays great on mobile. Next is Slayaway Camp, one of my favorite puzzle games that's perfect for Halloween. We also have Rebuild, an enjoyable strategy game all about surviving the zombie apocalypse, another title that's perfect for All Hallows' Eve. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 27 temporarily free and 96 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Death Clock: Life Quotes & Death Date $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Total Media Player Pro $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Star Link 2: Constellation $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- PhET Simulations $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 80s Music Radio Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Luci 💤 - Intelligent Dream Journal & Lucid Guide $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Temperature Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Boymate10 Find5X - Card Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reading Raven: Learn to read phonics adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Timing Hero PV: Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- World Of Chess 3D $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Man-Eating Plant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Room on the Broom: Games $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Terry's Halloween $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Bunker 2 HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Sirocco $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- The Lox Icon Pack (Light version) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
Sale
Apps
- EAS Simulator Pro $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 4 days
- Electrical Cables Tables Pro (No Ads) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Incognito Browser Pro - Complete Private Browser $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- NFC EMV Card Reader $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- PDF Editor & Creator , Tool , Merge , Watermark $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mayi Pro VPN - Ads Free Vpn - Safe & Secure Vpn $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- How much can I spend? Expense Tracker Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Premium English Tongue Twisters with pronunciation $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Who is on my WiFi Pro(No Ads) - Network Scanner $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WiFi Analyzer Pro(No Ads) - WiFi Test & WiFi Scan $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WiFi Router Password Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bake in a Hurry by Camilla Hamid - Easier baking $11.99 -> $8.49; Sale ends in ?
- iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 "Immersive Book" $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- iPoe Collection Vol. 1 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- iPoe Collection Vol. 3 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- The interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Heroes of Loot 2 $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bermuda Triangle Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 day
- BuildFall 2 🏠 : Drag👆, Stack👌, Smash👇 $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crossword Puzzles (No Ads) $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dragon Castle: The Board Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guppy $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Workout Pro - Math Games $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Misadventures of Laura Silver [Visual Novel] $7.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Potion Explosion $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super Space Shooter $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Terminal Control $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Type II: Hardcore 3D FPS with TD elements $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Color Defense - Ultimate TD Tower Base Defence $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kaiju Big Battel Fighto Fantasy $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- REDDEN $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rising Empires 2 - 4X fantasy strategy $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Vikings Forever $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Wars™: KOTOR $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Last Warlock $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bulb Boy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Forgotten Memories $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Master of Rogues - The Seven Artifacts (roguelike) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rebuild $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Revenge of the Spirit: Full $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roads of Time 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shootout on Cash Island $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slayaway Camp: 1980's Horror Puzzle Fun! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Eyes of Ara $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- cress pro $2.10 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Calendar Widget KEY $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Caelus Black Icon Pack - Black Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Caelus White Icon Pack - White Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Alexis Pie Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- GRADION - Icon Pack (SALE!!!) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iOS 14 Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iOS 14 Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iOS 14 White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lines Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Knots Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Pixel - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aragon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- B1ack Scorpion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CRiOS X - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Crispy HD - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Desire2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Pixel Professional - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Desire2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Elixir $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Era $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Era White Flat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Evolution $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 7 days
- Evolution Grey $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Evolution Red $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flixy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flyme 8 - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- 0Ground $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- 0Ground2 $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- One UI Fluo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Oxigen Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rustic $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rustic Dynasty $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- White Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments