Welcome to Monday, everyone. It would seem that we have a huge roundup to start the week, with many games and icon packs that are currently on sale. Of course, this means I have more than a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is Star Wars: KOTOR, a fantastic RPG that plays great on mobile. Next is Slayaway Camp, one of my favorite puzzle games that's perfect for Halloween. We also have Rebuild, an enjoyable strategy game all about surviving the zombie apocalypse, another title that's perfect for All Hallows' Eve. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 27 temporarily free and 96 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Death Clock: Life Quotes & Death Date $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Total Media Player Pro $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Star Link 2: Constellation $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. PhET Simulations $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. QR and Barcode Scanner PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. 80s Music Radio Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Luci 💤 - Intelligent Dream Journal & Lucid Guide $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Temperature Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Boymate10 Find5X - Card Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Reading Raven: Learn to read phonics adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Timing Hero PV: Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. World Of Chess 3D $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Man-Eating Plant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Room on the Broom: Games $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Terry's Halloween $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Dead Bunker 2 HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Sirocco $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. The Lox Icon Pack (Light version) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days

Sale

Apps

  1. EAS Simulator Pro $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Electrical Cables Tables Pro (No Ads) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Incognito Browser Pro - Complete Private Browser $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. NFC EMV Card Reader $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. PDF Editor & Creator , Tool , Merge , Watermark $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Mayi Pro VPN - Ads Free Vpn - Safe & Secure Vpn $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. How much can I spend? Expense Tracker Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Premium English Tongue Twisters with pronunciation $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Who is on my WiFi Pro(No Ads) - Network Scanner $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. WiFi Analyzer Pro(No Ads) - WiFi Test & WiFi Scan $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. WiFi Router Password Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Bake in a Hurry by Camilla Hamid - Easier baking $11.99 -> $8.49; Sale ends in ?
  15. iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 "Immersive Book" $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  16. iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  17. iPoe Collection Vol. 1 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  18. iPoe Collection Vol. 3 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  19. The interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Heroes of Loot 2 $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Bermuda Triangle Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 day
  3. BuildFall 2 🏠 : Drag👆, Stack👌, Smash👇 $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Crossword Puzzles (No Ads) $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Dragon Castle: The Board Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Guppy $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Math Workout Pro - Math Games $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Misadventures of Laura Silver [Visual Novel] $7.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Potion Explosion $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Super Space Shooter $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Terminal Control $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Type II: Hardcore 3D FPS with TD elements $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Color Defense - Ultimate TD Tower Base Defence $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Kaiju Big Battel Fighto Fantasy $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. REDDEN $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Rising Empires 2 - 4X fantasy strategy $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Star Vikings Forever $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Star Wars™: KOTOR $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. The Last Warlock $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Bulb Boy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Forgotten Memories $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Master of Rogues - The Seven Artifacts (roguelike) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Rebuild $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. Revenge of the Spirit: Full $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  34. Roads of Time 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  35. Shootout on Cash Island $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. Slayaway Camp: 1980's Horror Puzzle Fun! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. The Eyes of Ara $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  38. Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  39. cress pro $2.10 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Calendar Widget KEY $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Caelus Black Icon Pack - Black Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Caelus White Icon Pack - White Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Alexis Pie Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. GRADION - Icon Pack (SALE!!!) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. iOS 14 Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. iOS 14 Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. iOS 14 White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Lines Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Knots Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Dark Pixel - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Aragon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. B1ack Scorpion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. CRiOS X - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Crispy HD - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Dark Desire2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Dark Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Dark Pixel Professional - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Desire2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Elixir $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Era $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Era White Flat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Evolution $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Evolution Grey $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Evolution Red $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Flixy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Flyme 8 - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. 0Ground $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. 0Ground2 $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  34. One UI Fluo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  35. Oxigen Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. Rustic $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. Rustic Dynasty $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  38. White Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days