Welcome to Monday, everyone. It would seem that we have a huge roundup to start the week, with many games and icon packs that are currently on sale. Of course, this means I have more than a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is Star Wars: KOTOR, a fantastic RPG that plays great on mobile. Next is Slayaway Camp, one of my favorite puzzle games that's perfect for Halloween. We also have Rebuild, an enjoyable strategy game all about surviving the zombie apocalypse, another title that's perfect for All Hallows' Eve. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 27 temporarily free and 96 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sirocco $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day The Lox Icon Pack (Light version) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days

Sale

Apps

Games