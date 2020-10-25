This story was originally published and last updated .
For the last decade, i-Blason has been making cases for some of the most popular smartphones, tablets, and wearables on the planet. Engineered to be both functional and visually stunning, i-Blason's products buck outdated design trends by offering unique styles that can't be found anywhere else. Today, you can wrap your Galaxy Note20 in an i-Blason Cosmo Classic or Ares case for just $14.99 (50% off MSRP) each.
i-Blason Cosmo Classic
The i-Blason Cosmo Classic features a full-body design reinforced by TPU bumpers that guard against drops from up to 10 feet high. The striking marble back plate is resistant against scrapes and scratches, plus i-Blason promises that the casing won't fade or discolor over time, ensuring your case remains pristine for the life of your device. It's also fully compatible with the Note20's wireless charging technology.
The Cosmo Classic comes in a variety of fun colors, including Marble Black, Marble Purple, Ocean Blue, and Marble Pink. Each case, regardless of color, can be yours for just $14.00 ($14.00 off) a piece, and they all come with a 1-year warranty.
i-Blason Ares
The i-Blason Ares features a full-body design, complete with impact-resistant bumpers and port covers that provide added grip, as well as protection from dust, dirt, and drops. The transparent backplate allows the beauty of your device to shine through without sacrificing protection or security. In fact, the Ares series is able to withstand drops from up to 20 feet high. Like the Cosmo Classic, the Ares series is also fully compatible with the Note20's wireless charging tech.
The Ares comes in three colors: black, red, and purple. Each color option is available today for $14.00 ($14.00 off), and they all include i-Blason's 1-year warranty.
Save up to 50% on i-Blason cases for the Galaxy Note20 today
The best part of all is that you don't need any special coupons or codes to take advantage of today's offer. Simply head on over to i-Blason's official Galaxy Note20 cases page, find the model and style that best represents you, throw it in your cart, and check out! We even threw the links down below.
Buy:
- i-Blason Cosmo Classic — $14.00 ($14.00 off)
- i-Blason Ares — $14.00 ($14.00 off)
