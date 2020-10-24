Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a lite version of the Yahoo app, a calendar quick tile app, and a travel blogging app from Lonely Planet. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last week.

Apps

Yahoo Lite - News, Mail, Sports

Yahoo Lite is a streamlined version of the full-fledged news, mail, and sports app for low-end devices. Much like other lite apps from big companies, this app was created for burgeoning markets so that Yahoo can push its brand in a growing space. Basically, Yahoo would like to get its foot in the door of up-and-coming markets, and in order to do this, the company has to provide an experience that works well on low-end devices, such as this lite app.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

CalenTile - Calendar Quick Settings Tile

CalenTile - Calendar Quick Settings Tile is just that, a tile you can place in your quick settings that will automatically display your next calendar event. So if you're not a fan of widgets but would still like an easy way to see what your next appointment is, hiding this info in a quick setting tile looks to be a solid solution. So far, the app has received glowing reviews, and I must say CalenTile has earned them thanks to an intuitive and niche idea that simply works.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

ROOT Rebooter

If you couldn't tell by the name, ROOT Rebooter is a reboot tool for root users that provides a plethora of options when holding down the power button, such as quick ways to boot into safe mode or into the recovery. While most root users probably load custom roms that already offer similar features, I can still see a use for this app for those that root stock roms. Plus, it's always nice to have options.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Lonely Planet Pathfinders

Lonely Planet Pathfinders is the latest release from Lonely Planet, a large company that earns its bread and butter selling travel guides. Obviously, this organization knows a thing or two about travel, and Lonely Planet Pathfinders is a new tool created to help promote its content through personal stories told by select users called Pathfinders. While I can't say a tool designed for people to brag about their travel experiences sounds all that interesting, I suppose those who love to boast about their travels will enjoy this release immensely since it gamifies traveling by offering challenges to select users that meet specific requirements.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Quad9 Connect

Quad9 Connect is an early access release that can encrypt your DNS requests for better privacy, all by replacing your standard DNS with Quad9's worldwide network of DNS servers. And yes, this app works without root, so if you're security conscious and would like a way to jump on encrypted DNS when using your Android device, this app can do just that.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Amazon Shopper Panel

Amazon Shopper Panel is currently invite-only, so most people will not be able to use this app right now. Of course, if you are one of the lucky few invited, you already know users can use this app to earn rewards by taking surveys and sharing receipts from purchases made outside of Amazon. Ideally, this app will allow brands to undercut the prices at regular stores, thus giving Amazon even more dominance in an already dominated market. At the very least, you'll earn something for providing data Amazon wouldn't be able to gather without suckers dutiful participants.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Sky

Sky is a new weather app that offers an interesting personalization feature where users can select to show the weather at scheduled times of the day, such as before your commute home. Ideally, this type of personalization should make it easy to know the weather conditions for your personal schedule, though it's not like it's actually difficult to look at any other weather app for a quick second to learn about the weather before a commute. Of course, at this point, I would imagine it isn't easy to stand out as a weather app, so scheduled weather forecasts are this app's selling point, though I can't say this feature is a game-changer.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Luna Controller

Luna Controller comes from Amazon and is the tie-in app for the Luna controller, a device much like the Stadia controller that connects to Amazon's Luna game-streaming servers through wifi, cutting out the middleman to keep latency as low as possible. As you would expect, this app will allow you to manage your Luna controllers, which means you'll be able to register new equipment with Amazon, connect your controller to your wifi, manage your connection, check battery status, and of course, update your controller's software. So as you can see, this is a standard tie-in release that's only necessary if you plan on buying into Amazon's new game streaming service.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

COVID Apps

DC CAN

DC CAN is the official exposure notification app for residents of Washington, D.C., and since it's already earned its ENS badge on the Play Store, it's guaranteed the app is using Google's API. This means the app works through bluetooth, and should you come across an infected individual that's been tracked, you'll receive a notification about potential exposure.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

CO Exposure Notifications

CO Exposure Notifications is another ENS app released this week that has already earned its ENS badge on the Play Store. As you can guess, this is the official release for Colorado residents, and it tracks users through bluetooth, just like the rest. So if you'd like to keep tabs on potential COVID exposure and happen to live in Colorado, then this is the app you're looking for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

