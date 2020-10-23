OnePlus released its first pair of wireless earbuds this summer. Normally retailing for $79, we found that they offer surprisingly good sound for the price. Now the buds are slipping into impulse buy territory with savings of $20 from Amazon and other online retailers, making them a mere $59.

The OnePlus Buds closely resemble a pair of Apple's Airpods, for better or worse. I don't mind the form factor, and find the stems easier to handle than Google's circular Pixel Buds, but they certainly aren't the most stylishly distinctive option out there. These buds do deliver on the essentials though, with up to seven hours of battery life, a comfortable, open-ear fit, and IPX4 splash resistance.

Both the white and gray options are on sale, but you can only get the gray model directly from OnePlus. The earbuds work best with OnePlus devices, but the company is prepping a standalone app that will give them further compatibility on phones from other manufacturers.

OnePlus released the Buds Z last week, and they feature an in-ear sealed design with more passive noise isolation. However, if you're just after a pair of reliable wireless earbuds that work well in the Android ecosystem, you probably won't find a better value than this sale on the original OnePlus Buds. Check out our review for the full rundown on what to expect.