The OnePlus 8T is the latest "flagship killer" from OnePlus, and unlike previous 'T' models, there's no Pro version. The phone was announced last week, and now you can buy it from T-Mobile and OnePlus' own online store.

There's only a single hardware variant available for purchase: a model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, you can pick either 'Lunar Silver' or 'Aquamarine Green' as the color option. Just like with previous models, there are a few differences between the carrier-unlocked model and the version sold by T-Mobile. The T-Mobile version is IP68-certified water-resistant, while the unlocked version is not, and the T-Mobile model likely doesn't have dual-SIM support.

No matter where you buy it from, the OnePlus 8T costs $749.99. The phone is available to purchase from the links below, and if you order from OnePlus, you can use this link to get $10 off accessories.