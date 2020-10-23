BECOME YOUR OWN MARVEL SUPER HERO AND CONQUER THE BATTLEWORLD WITH KABAM AND MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT’S ALL-NEW MARVEL REALM OF CHAMPIONS

New Real-Time Action Role-Playing Super Hero Game revealed at New York Comic-Con. More to be Shown at Marvel Games Panel on Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. ET

Align with your Marvel House by visiting Booth #556

NEW YORK – OCT. 3, 2019 – Kabam, creators of the award-winning mobile fighting game MARVEL Contest of Champions, is collaborating with Marvel Entertainment on their second game: MARVEL Realm of Champions. Developed as a real-time mobile RPG for longtime Marvel fans and enthusiastic mobile gamers, players will align with Marvel-inspired factions known as ‘Houses’, and team up with friends for real-time action arena combat against enemies and other players as part of an epic war of global proportions in the Battleworld. New York Comic-Con attendees can pledge loyalty to their favorite House and learn more by visiting the booth (#556) from Oct. 3-6.

"Working with Marvel on Contest of Champions is a dream for Kabam, and we could not be more proud of the experiences we built together,” said Gabriel Frizzera, Art / Creative Director of MARVEL Contest of Champions and MARVEL Realm of Champions. “While MARVEL Contest of Champions continues to grow with years of content down the pipeline, MARVEL Realm of Champions will take players from the Battlerealm’s one-on-one duels to the Battleworld’s global skirmishes for complete territorial control in the name of their House.”

MARVEL Realm of Champions is a bold new imagining of the Marvel Universe that transports players to the Battleworld, a forbidden planet behind the Space-Time Barrier, where its uneasy peace is disrupted by the death of Maestro, the God-King. With alliances between the Houses, including the House of Iron (Iron Man), Spider-Guild (Spider-Man), Patriot Garrison (Captain America), Pyramid X (X-Men), and more, now shattered, it is pure war across the land for complete global domination. As a Champion aligned with one of the Houses, players will work together, or fight each other to gather resources for their faction across the Battleworld.

After outfitting their Champion with Super Hero-inspired gear, players will ally with their friends to explore the Marvel-inspired landscapes such as high-tech cities built on Stark Technologies, fantasy-inspired Asgardian battlefields and more. On the map, players can battle it out in localized battle arenas across a variety of Player vs. Environment (PvE) and Player vs. Player (PvP) modes, with each battle contributing to the larger conflict between Houses. By strategically using character class abilities against enemies for better teamwork and maximum effect, players can live out their fantasy of becoming their own Marvel Super Hero, forge diplomatic alliances, and lead their House to victory on the Battleworld in MARVEL Realm of Champions.

“With MARVEL Contest of Champions celebrating its fifth huge year, it’s thrilling to see Kabam expand their ongoing story and invite players to become their own Marvel Super Hero to vie for the fate of Battleworld,” said Bill Rosemann, Marvel Games VP of Creative. “From the gleaming skyscrapers of the House of Iron to the webbed alleyways of the Spider-Guild, both dedicated players and casual fans alike have an entire planet waiting for them to explore and conquer. Whose House will you choose?”

New York Comic-Con attendees can learn more about MARVEL Realm of Champions at the Marvel Games panel on Oct. 4 at noon PT / 3 p.m. ET.

For more information on MARVEL Realm of Champions, visit PLAYMROC.COM or Facebook at [www.facebook.com/MarvelRealmofChampions].

ABOUT KABAM

Kabam is a world leader of developing entertaining, immersive, and highly social multiplayer games for mobile devices. They merge consumer behavior with the art of game design to create experiences that are enjoyed by millions of players across the globe. Each game has raised the benchmark in mobile gaming, bringing high-quality graphics, next-generation technology and revolutionary gameplay to the console in every player’s pocket.

Kabam has partnered with leading entertainment brands like Disney, Hasbro and Universal to create mobile games based on some of the world’s most iconic franchises.

Kabam’s games have generated hundreds of millions of downloads including Fast & Furious 6: The Game, Fast & Furious: Legacy, Marvel Contest of Champions and Transformers: Forged to Fight. These games have also received multiple awards such as Apple’s Editors’ Choice and Google Play’s Best Game of the Year.

Founded in 2006, Kabam has studios and offices in Vancouver, Montreal, Charlottetown, San Francisco and Austin, Texas. Kabam is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Netmarble.

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media.

For more information visit marvel.com. © 2019 MARVEL

About Netmarble Corporation

Netmarble Corporation strives to entertain audiences of all ages around the world by providing great mobile gaming experiences. Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble is one of the fastest-growing mobile game companies and consistently ranks as a top mobile developer and publisher worldwide. With more than 6,000 employees, Netmarble has been producing and servicing some of the most successful mobile games including Lineage 2: Revolution, Blade & Soul Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, BTS WORLD, Everybody’s Marble, and Seven Knights. As a parent company to Kabam, a top mobile game developer in massively multiplayer free-to-play games, and the largest shareholder to Jam City, a leading casual social game developer, Netmarble has a strategic partnership with CJ ENM Corporation, Asia’s largest entertainment company, Tencent Holdings, Asia’s largest internet company, and NCsoft, a prominent MMORPG company. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com