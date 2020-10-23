Huawei just announced the Mate 40, but like any other recent phone from the company, it's crippled by the lack of Google apps. It's possible to install these applications and the corresponding services on Huawei and Honor phones, but until now, the process was tedious and involved dozens of steps. The aptly called app Googlefier is looking to change that — it doesn't offer a one-step solution, but it makes the process much more approachable with limited automation and step-by-step guidance.

The app was created by XDA Developers forum member bender_007 and is available for download in the corresponding thread. Once you've installed it on your Huawei or Honor phone, you need to grant it all permissions it asks for and then simply follow the instructions it gives you. It uses the LZ Play method that's been popularized following the Mate 30 launch. Once you've completed all steps as displayed in the app, you should be able to install the Play Store, log in to your Google account, and subsequently get all other Google apps you need. Our friends at XDA Developers have also created a video showing off the process:

XDA Developers tested the workflow on a P40 Pro and a MatePad Pro running EMUI 10 and managed to finish the process in about five to seven minutes. It's recommended (though not required) to start the process with a factory reset, so be sure to back up all of your data, files, messages, and so on before you proceed. Googlefier works on both Huawei and Honor devices. You can find the download and additional instructions on the XDA Developers forum.