Google Pay continues to expand its support to additional international banks. To help you keep track of which financial institutions have added their credit and debit cards to the service, we've compiled a list of recent additions. Since we last looked in July, Google's added 24 new banks in 23 countries.
- Australia
- Novatti
- Revolut Payments Australia Pty Ltd
- Zip.co
- Belgium
- Curve OS Limited
- Canada
- Rogers Bank
- Chile
- Banco de Credito e Inversiones (BICE)
- Croatia
- Curve OS Limited
- Czech Republic
- Curve OS Limited
- Denmark
- Bank Norwegian AS
- Curve OS Limited
- Finland
- Bank Norwegian AS
- Curve OS Limited
- France
- Banque D'Escompte & Wormser Freres Reunis
- Curve OS Limited
- Germany
- Curve OS Limited
- Hong Kong
- Mox
- Ireland
- An Post
- Bank of Ireland Group plc
- Curve OS Limited
- Italy
- Banca 5
- Curve OS Limited
- FIDEURAM
- Japan
- The Higo Bank, Ltd.
- The Juhachi-Shinwa Bank, Ltd.
- Norway
- Bank Norwegian AS
- Curve OS Limited
- Haugesund Sparebank
- Poland
- Curve OS Limited
- Slovakia
- Curve OS Limited
- Spain
- Curve OS Limited
- Sweden
- Bank Norwegian AS
- Curve OS Limited
- Switzerland
- Viseca Card Services
- Taiwan
- KGI Bank
- Ukraine
- JSC "BANK OF INVESTMENTS AND SAVINGS"
- United Kingdom
- Bank of Ireland
- Contis Group
- New Wave Capital Limited
- Rothschild & Co Bank International Limited
- Sainsbury's Bank plc
If you're lucky enough to be the customer of one of these banks, download the Google Pay app from the Play Store, add your cards, and shop away while your wallet stays at home.
Developer: Google LLC
Price: Free
