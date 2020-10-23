Welcome to Friday, everyone. It would appear that today's sales concentrate primarily on games, and so I have a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is Death Worm, a delightful title all about eating everything and anything as a giant worm. Next is G30 - A Memory Maze, a minimal puzzler that tells a story through each puzzle. Last up is Legends of Andor – The King’s Secret, a deep and engaging board game adaptation that's easily worth the current asking price. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 44 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games