Welcome to Friday, everyone. It would appear that today's sales concentrate primarily on games, and so I have a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is Death Worm, a delightful title all about eating everything and anything as a giant worm. Next is G30 - A Memory Maze, a minimal puzzler that tells a story through each puzzle. Last up is Legends of Andor – The King’s Secret, a deep and engaging board game adaptation that's easily worth the current asking price. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 44 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Color Wheel $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- English Thesaurus $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Lecture Notes - Classroom Notes Made Simple $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickers Friends PRO - WAStickerApps $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Brothers 3 The Saga Continue $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Cartoon Craft $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Infinity Duels $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Orisons of Fate: Indie Offline RPG $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 2048 Puzzle Game $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sweet Candy Blast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Soul Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cyber Fighters: League of Cyberpunk Stickman 2077 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Evertale $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Dollar Sign Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gear Sun 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Darko - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Darko 2 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wooden Icons Blue $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixel Cubic 3D - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Net White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Learn Forex Trading [PRO] Guide - Learn To Trade $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Screen Lock : Pro screen off and lock app $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stellarium Mobile PLUS - Star Map $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Graphing Calculator | Solve| Derivatives $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- HSPA+ Optimizer Pro Version $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Photo Studio PRO $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ColorMeter camera color picker $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- King Tactics - The Wars of the Roses $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Legends of Andor – The King’s Secret $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- SUBURBIA City Building Game $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ubongo - Puzzle Challenge $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Devils & Demons - Arena Wars Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Farm Invasion USA - Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guns'n'Glory WW2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Through the Darkest of Times $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Chess Trainer PRO - Repertoire Builder $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Death Worm™ $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fairy Knights : Story driven RPG $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Funny Veggies! Kids games for girls, boys, babies $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Timen Runner $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- BonVoyage! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CHAMBER $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lucid Dream Adventure 2 - Story Point & Click Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rule with an Iron Fish: A Pirate Fishing RPG $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slenderman Origins 1 Full $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slenderman Origins 2 Saga. Full. Horror Quest. $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SpellKeeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Aeon's End $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood (Full) $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Legends Arcana $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- One Deck Dungeon $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- None Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- NYON - Icon Pack (SALE!!!) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ARC Launcher® Pro💎 2020 Themes,DIY,Wallpaper,FAST $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
