Stadia's three-day event came to a close today. After releasing the Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle demo on Tuesday and the Humankind demo yesterday, the cloud gaming service finished off its streak by announcing a few new games coming to Stadia, as well as the news that the Immortals Fenyx Rising demo is now available for one week — but only for one week.

Like other demos on Stadia, anyone with a Gmail account can dive right in and get gaming. There aren't any membership signups or payment details required. The Immortals Fenyx Rising demo will be free to play until October 29, which is exactly one week from today. You can try it out for yourself by clicking here. The full game releases on December 3, and is available for preorder now for $59.99 on the Stadia store.

Several new games coming to Stadia were also unveiled today. Young Souls will be landing on the platform next year. It's a First on Stadia title, meaning you'll be able to play it on Stadia before any other platform. Created by 1P2P, Young Souls features unique art direction and a deeply narrative-driven storyline wrapped in an intense combat RPG game. I think it looks really beautiful, so hopefully the storyline and controls add up to a great gaming experience.

Phoenix Point, which is coming in the first quarter of 2021, lets players take center field in the fight to take back the earth from a mutating race of aliens. With turn-based tactical combat and resource management on a global scale, this game promises to be a brutal challenge with plenty of replayability.

Stadia seems to be on the right track with new content and features planned for the months ahead, but it also has a lot of competition now. Microsoft formally launched xCloud last month, and even Amazon is getting in on the game with Luna. Now let's just hope Verizon doesn't remember that it was testing cloud gaming, too.