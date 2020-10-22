Google's suite of office products are already pretty handy on their own, but with add-ons in the mix, things can get even better. Introduced for Gmail back in 2017, add-ons allow for integrations between popular third-party services and Google's own apps. Now these types of add-ons should be available on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, too.

Google says that add-ons are now generally available to most users, be it personal accounts or G Suite/Workspace ones. They should show up in web apps like Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Calendar, Gmail, and Drive. Oh, and they're also called Workspace Add-ons now instead of G Suite Add-ons.

If you see a "+" sign in a service's quick access side panel, hitting that will bring up the add-on marketplace, the home for add-ons since last August. Google notes that installed add-ons will appear across Google's suite of products. If you're curious about what kinds of add-ons you'll find, why not check it out for yourself?