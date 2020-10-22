Like most Android OEMs, Motorola creates its own camera software to compliment its hardware. Camera performance is one of the main differentiators between devices these days, and that's why Moto decided to rebuild its camera app from the ground up with a focus on making it simpler for users to capture key moments on devices of all sizes.

Moto Camera 3.0 features a user interface that's more modular so it can work well on all devices from tablets to foldables. Controls for functions like flash and zoom have been relocated to areas where it makes more sense, and AI suggestions are at the top now, where users can easily see when the device is suggesting certain modes or detecting a specific scene.

The overall design has been given a more modern makeover.

The design of the app has also gotten a facelift. Moto says rounded corners and fewer icons make for a cleaner look with less distractions. Camera modes live at the bottom now, and users can customize the carousel to give preference to their favorite choices. Even the app icon is different, more closely resembling an actual camera with less of abstraction.

The new camera experience launched last month on the razr 5G, and Moto says it will be the new default app on devices launched from here on out. You can find Moto Camera 3 at the Play Store link below, but it doesn't sound like there are any plans to bring the revamped version to older phones at this time.