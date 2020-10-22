New technology is great and all, but it comes at a price for your bank account and the environment. This holiday season, eBay is teaming up with some top tech brands like Razer, Acer, and Lenovo to give customers more peace of mind when buying refurbished products — including perks like hassle-free returns and a full two years of warranty coverage.

Products that are eBay Certified Refurbished include a two-year warranty with access to item repairs and 24/7 customer support from Allstate — that's a longer warranty than many new items. They also come with the usual assortment of eBay protections like hassle-free returns within 30 days and a money-back guarantee.

The program is launching with five categories: laptops, portable audio, power tools, small kitchen appliances, and vacuums. Here's the current list of participating brands:

Brand exclusives:

● De’Longhi

● Dirt Devil

● Hoover

● Makita

● Philips

● Razer

Inventory exclusives (semi-exclusives):

● DeWalt

● iRobot

● Skullcandy Participating brands:

● Acer

● Bissell

● Black+Decker

● Blendtec

● Cuisinart

● KitchenAid

● Lenovo

● Microsoft

● Miele

● Ninja

● Porter-Cable

● Prolux

● Sennheiser

A lot of folks are looking to spend less on gifts this year, but might worry about buying previously-used products. That's why the eBay Certified Refurbished program is so cool; it seems like you'll get the same protection and peace of mind that you would buying new, but for a cost up to 50% less.

The company plans to continue to evolve the program going forward with new categories and brand partnerships. It's currently available for customers in the US at ebay.com/certifiedrefurbishedhub, and should be coming to Australia next.