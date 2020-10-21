Now that Android 11 is out, the race has begun to see which OEMs can be the fastest to push the new software to older phones. Samsung started rolling out its Android 11-based One UI 3 beta earlier this month, and now the program is expanding to include Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra owners — but only on certain networks in the US.

Specifically, customers on Sprint and T-Mobile are eligible to help beta test the newest version of One UI. If you have an unlocked Note20 or Note20 Ultra device, you're also good to participate in helping work the kinks out of Samsung's new software. Folks with Verizon and AT&T service are out of luck for now, since those carriers aren't currently participating in the beta.

To join the testing group, simply open up the Samsung Members app and look for the banner inviting you to register for the One UI beta program. It doesn't seem that the beta itself has begun rolling out to Note20 and Note20 Ultra owners quite yet, but it should be happen soon now that registration has opened up.

If you're curious about the changes coming in the new update, but not curious enough to potentially brick your phone by running beta software, you can check out our full rundown on what to expect from Samsung's version of Android 11.