Nobody likes vacuuming, but everybody thinks robots are cool — especially robots that help clean up around the house. For today's deal, Amazon is offering up Roborock robotic vacuums for up to 44% off, including models that even perform mopping duties.

With prices ranging from $188.99 to $419.99, there should be a Roborock robotic vacuum for almost every budget. The cheapest model on sale, the E4, comes with a 5,200mAh battery that lets it run for over three hours on a single charge and a 640ml dustbin so it can last longer between emptyings. All the options on sale have 2000Pa suction power and can be controlled via an app on your phone or by Alexa voice commands. The higher-end options take cleaning to the next level by including mopping capabilities.