Amazon recently announced a slew of new hardware, but there's nothing in the new lineup that quite stands up to the Echo Studio. If you've already bought into the Alexa ecosystem, or are looking to start things off with a bang, now might be the time to pick one up: Amazon's Echo Studio is on sale for its lowest price ever of $150 ($50 off) at Best Buy.

Amazon promises immersive, room-filling sound from the Echo Studio. The speaker has the guts to back up the claim, too: it comes with a one-inch tweeter, three 2-inch mid-range speakers, and a 5.25-inch woofer, all pumping out sound at 330W. The device also comes with Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio, to add to the 3D audio experience. On top of all that, the speaker will automatically adjust to the acoustics of your room in an attempt to deliver the best possible listening experience. The Echo Studio is also equipped with a Zigbee hub, so if you're just starting out with your smart home setup, you're in luck.

All in all, the Echo Studio is a pretty solid device, and at its lowest price ever it's an even better deal than usual. Pick up an Amazon Echo Studio for just $150 ($50 off) at Best Buy today.