Google Docs is one of Google's most useful products. It's practically unrivaled when it comes to collaborating on documents and easily sharing them across the web, which is why it's so popular. The Android app for Docs achieved 500 million Play Store installs in 2018, and now it's time to officially welcome it to the one-billion club.

The app was released in April 2014, and didn't reach the 500 million mark until October 2018. While it took over four years for the app to rack up the first half billion, this recent rise happened in just two years — that's pretty impressive.

Google Docs is now up there with the bigwigs like Dropbox and Netflix, which passed the one-billion count this summer. Being preinstalled on many devices certainly helped that number rise, but perhaps the leap in installations also has something to do with more students downloading the app on their personal phones and tablets. The rise in home education sure made the Chromebook market jump.