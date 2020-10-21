Anker sub-brand Eufy released its smart video doorbell last year, and now the company is back with a refreshed version for 2020. The Eufy Security Video Doorbell 2K Pro (Wired) is a premium video doorbell with nifty features like five-day continuous recording, 2K resolution with HDR, and voice assistant compatibility.

The Eufy Security Video Doorbell 2K Pro is able to continuously record and store video data for up to five days on its 32GB of internal memory, which makes more expensive cloud storage plans less of a necessity. Last year's model only shipped with 4GB of local storage, so this is a pretty big improvement for those who prefer to keep their videos away from the cloud. The video camera can also be set to only start recording when the doorbell button is pressed, as well as when motion is detected.

This new video doorbell from Eufy retains key features of previous products, like 2K resolution video with HDR, on-device human detection, and compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa. It has two-way audio capabilities and can send facial snapshot notifications via the free Eufy app. With an IP65 rating, it's safe for weather of all varieties.

The Eufy Security Video Doorbell 2K Pro is a Best Buy exclusive, so the only way to get one is at a physical store on or BestBuy.com for $199.99.