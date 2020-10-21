Chrome OS might not be the best operating system for hardcore gamers, but most Chromebooks are powerful enough to play some popular games — especially when you add cloud game streaming like GeForce NOW to the mix. Nvidia launched the service in beta earlier this year, and now Chromebook users can get three months for free — with a small catch.

You'll have to pay $4.99 for the GeForce NOW Founders membership to get these additional three months for free. That's still a pretty sweet deal if you're interested in playing titles like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and DOTA 2 on your Chromebook. This offer is only for new subscribers, though, so if you already have a paid account, you're out of luck. And the terms and conditions state that the offer is only valid on Chromebooks released from June 2017 onwards, although your mileage may vary.

Before coughing up five bucks to Nvidia, it's worth making sure that your device can handle streaming games from the cloud. The company recommends an Intel Core m3, i3, i5, or i7 CPU and at least four gigs of RAM. When we tested it on a Celeron N4020-powered Lenovo Chromebook, though, we found it worked just fine. You'll want to make sure your internet connection can handle a sustained connection of at least 15 Mbps, too.

The deal should be available until the end of the year, or "while supplies last." So go ahead, turn your lightweight Chrome OS notebook into a full-fledged gaming machine — for four months, at least.