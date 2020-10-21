Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. While the middle of the week tends to be slower when it comes to interesting sales, I luckily still have a few standouts to share with everyone today. So if you're looking for a solid puzzler that stars an adorable hexapus (an octopus-like creature with six legs), Takoway is a fantastic pickup. If you prefer action-based shooting games, then Slaughter 3 is a well-reviewed choice. And if you're more interested in tangible hobbies, perhaps the stargazing app Stellarium Mobile PLUS is more your speed. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 38 temporarily free and 62 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games