Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. While the middle of the week tends to be slower when it comes to interesting sales, I luckily still have a few standouts to share with everyone today. So if you're looking for a solid puzzler that stars an adorable hexapus (an octopus-like creature with six legs), Takoway is a fantastic pickup. If you prefer action-based shooting games, then Slaughter 3 is a well-reviewed choice. And if you're more interested in tangible hobbies, perhaps the stargazing app Stellarium Mobile PLUS is more your speed. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 38 temporarily free and 62 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Keep Screen Awake $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Madinah Arabic App 1 - PRO $1.02 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Madinah Arabic App 2 - PRO $1.57 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Madinah Arabic App 3 - PRO $1.95 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Little White Rocket - Relax & calm down in space $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Influence Puzzle $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Crisis Response $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Draw Lines: Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cat town (Tap RPG) - Premium $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Lost Fountain $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wonder Knights PV: Retro Shooter RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Boymate10 Find3X 4P - Brain Card Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Empire Warriors Premium: Tower Defense Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Galaxxy Idols PV: Dress Up and Runway $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Odie's Dimension II: Isometric puzzle android game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Ascio - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ciclo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Teardrop Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Teardrop Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Teardrop White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- V60 Thinq Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- V60 Thinq Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- V60 Thinq White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- New Lakota Dictionary (NLD) Mobile - Version 2.0 $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Complete Guide for Learning React 16+ [Pro] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Complete Guide to Learn PHP Programming [PRO] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Droid Dev PRO: Learning Android App Development $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- F-Stop Gallery Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Guide to Learn Angular v10 Development [PRO] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Javascript Programming [PRO] - Complete Path $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Node.js Programming PRO - Node Js Tutorials $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Secure Clips - Secure & private clipboard manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Intuitive Guitar - Major Scale Modes $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stellarium Mobile PLUS - Star Map $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- ColEm Deluxe - Complete ColecoVision Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Eight-Minute Empire $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Istanbul: Digital Edition $6.99 -> $4.89; Sale ends in 5 days
- Steam: Rails to Riches $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Unit 404 $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Electric Energy Tycoon $5.00 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Love Lust Hate Anger Interactive Choice Story $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- IMAGEine Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mathematiqa - Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Takoway - A deceptively cute puzzler $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Juno Icon Pack - Rounded Square Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Vera Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- O Pro Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Daily Wallpapers Pro - Auto Change Wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flat Evo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
