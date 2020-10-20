Smart outlets are a neat way to add a little techy magic to your non-smart lights, fans, and what have you. Today on Amazon, you've got the opportunity to grab a power strip that lets you control three formerly-dumb devices for just 20 bucks.

The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip only takes up one outlet on your wall, but gives you back three in return, each of which can be controlled manually or via scheduled activities through either the Kasa app, the Google Assistant, or Alexa. You also get two non-controllable 12W USB-A slots, which aren't particularly exciting, but they're good for charging your phone or tablet (slowly).

The power strip is currently $29.99 (which is what it's cost more often than not lately), and there's an on-page coupon you can click to save an additional $10. Hit the link below to pick one up.