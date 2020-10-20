Terraria is an open-world sandbox survival game that arrived on PC back in 2011, which was then ported to Android in 2013. Since 2013 the game has often languished on mobile thanks to a lack of updates and controller support. Luckily both of these issues have been rectified in the last year or so, which is why Terraria just received the Journey's End update (v1.4) on the Play Store.
Terraria's Journey's End update brings with it a bunch of new content, such as the new Master and Journey modes, and it also brings along all of the content from the 1.3.1 – 1.3.5 updates, which were missing from the Android release up until today. Players can also expect to find more than a few new quality of life features, such as a customizable UI. It would also appear that atmospheric weather effects will play a larger role in the game, and there's even a new bestiary that will allow everyone to track all of the crazy creatures they come across as they play.
All in all, it's nice to see that Terraria's developer has been working hard to bring the game up-to-date on mobile, and while the mobile release isn't yet on the same version as its PC counterpart, we are inching closer, and with the additions added today, mobile players should have much more content to play through to keep them busy in the meantime. So if you'd like to see what new, all you have to do is update the game, and if you don't own the mobile version, you can snag a copy through the Play Store widget below for $4.99.
Press Release
Dig, Fight, Explore & Build Even Further with Terraria Update on Mobile!
The Multi-Million-Selling Fan-Favorite Action-Adventure gets the Latest Updates on Mobile!
CALABASAS, Calif. – Oct. 20, 2020 - 505 Games and Re-Logic are pleased to announce that Terraria, the critically acclaimed sandbox adventure with over 32 million copies sold, is set to receive the highly anticipated "Journey's End" content update on mobile platforms. This update will also include everything from the 1.3.1 – 1.3.5 content updates, bringing Mobile Terraria nearly up-to-par with the PC version.
Released originally on PC in 2011, and since expanded to multiple gaming consoles and mobile platforms, Terraria has welcomed continuous updates making it one of the most successful gaming experiences of all times and building one of the largest player communities ever seen.
Presenting an impressive catalogue of 5,000+ items, 25+ NPCs, and 400+ enemies, all while blending elements of classic action games with sandbox-style creativity, the Terraria adventure is truly as unique as the players themselves!
The “Journey’s End” content update includes:
· Master and Journey Modes to challenge your limits or tailor your gameplay experience
· Quality of Life features – from Block Swap to the Void Vault to Boss Health Bars to customizable UI
· Atmospheric and Weather effects play a greater role than ever before
· The Terraria Bestiary to track the enemies, allies and critters you encounter
· New foes, including brand new bosses and events
· Additional Biomes and Mini-Biomes to explore, both above and underground
· Graphic overhauls and more than 20 new music tracks
· And more!
DR Studios, industry veterans and part of the 505 Games group, develop the mobile versions of the game. Earlier this year it was announced that they will also pick up the development of the console versions of Terraria.
Spike Chunksoft, publishes console and mobile versions of Terraria in Japan.
For more information visit us on Discord at https://discord.gg/terraria
