In a bid to drive interest in its game-streaming platform, Google is running a three-day event during which you can play some demos of upcoming titles free of charge. Each game is available for seven days, so you'll have plenty of time to give them a try. The demos are available to new or existing Stadia users — and don't worry, if you're signing up for the first time, you won't need to hand over any card details or anything.

The lead title included with today's demos is the newly announced Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle, which launches on November 17 as a First on Stadia game. This demo consists of the Elimination Mode from the main game which sees you go head-to-head with 64 other players on the same map in a last-man-standing battle. Expect new power-ups, tons of character customizations, and sprawling mazes. If you like what you see after playing the demo, you can pre-order the new Pac-Man on the Stadia store for $19.99. Click here to play.

Tomorrow's big free demo will be the Humankind Beta and Immortals Fenyx Rising will arrive on Thursday, 22 October. To try these games out, head to the Stadia Store or keep an eye out for Click to Play links in related YouTube videos. In other Stadia news, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be released on November 24, so you've got that to look forward to. As of today, there are 29 claimable games with a Stadia Pro membership, so it's never been a better time to give it a go.