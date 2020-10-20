Aukey has a solid reputation for making affordable accessories you can rely on. Today, Amazon is offering up to 58% off select Aukey audio products including Bluetooth 5.0 wireless earbuds, FM transmitters for vehicles, and Bluetooth audio receivers that pair with existing audio system setups.

There are two pairs of earbuds on sale: the EP-T21 and the EP-N5. Naming products isn't one of Aukey's greatest strengths, but the earbuds themselves look solid. The cheaper pair, the EP-T21, packs in the essentials for wireless earbuds. Bluetooth 5.0, touch controls, and 5 hours of playback on a single charge. The case can only charge via micro-USB, though. The higher-end EP-N5 buds upgrade the specs to include active noise cancellation, USB-C charging, and up to 7 hours of playback.

Aside from the two pairs of wireless earbuds, there are also a number of other audio accessories. The FM transmitter car kit lets you blast tunes without needing to upgrade your car. (I use one in my prehistoric Saturn and have no complaints.) There are also items to send audio to an existing speaker setup over Bluetooth.

The sales only last for 24 hours, so if any of these deals strike your fancy, the time is now.