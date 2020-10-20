If you're psyched for the Adobe MAX virtual conference, beginning today, you're probably looking forward to some of the new features and improvements coming to the likes of Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, and others. While the big names are obviously leading the show, there are also some pretty notable updates rolling out to Adobe's mobile video editor, Premiere Rush. This update brings new motion effects, a bunch of free graphics and audio, and a new interface for browsing that content.

New browser interface for graphics and audio libraries

100s of new royalty-free soundtracks, loops, and sound effects (powered by Splice)

Expanded graphics collection

New transitions: Push, Slide, and Wipe

New motion effect: Pan and Zoom

The new Graphics browser adds a full screen interface for selecting titles, transition graphics, and overlays. The thumbnails on the opening screen are more than twice the size of the old single-row version, and there's a 'More' link that opens a screen with even larger thumbnails. There's a huge selection of new graphics to fill the updated browser interface. You can find this new interface by tapping the Graphics button, which replaces the old Titles button.

Adobe also partnered with Splice to fill out the audio library with hundreds of new soundtracks, audio samples, and sound effects. It's all royalty-free, but most of what you'll find is only available to Premiere Rush subscribers. You can find the new Audio browser screen by tapping the + button, then 'Audio'.

Finally, there are new transitions and motion effects to be found in the Effects menu. Simply move the timeline to the appropriate clip and pick the effect you want from within the submenus. There are three new transitions, including: Push, Slide, and Wipe. All three are available in any direction, and you can configure the speed of the movement. There is also a new motion effect called 'Pan and Zoom,' so you can edit like Ken Burns. Adobe tells us that a future release will also add start and endpoint customization, which will really help with short clips where there's not much room to work.

The new version (1.5.34) with all of these features should be rolling out to everybody today. If you're just getting interested in Premiere Rush, there is a free trial mode before you're expected to pay. Adobe recently changed its pricing so Premiere Rush is available without the subscription to Premiere Pro. You can now pay $4.99/month, or save even more money with a yearly subscription for $34.99.