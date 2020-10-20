Google Photos was experimenting with a monthly subscription for photo prints earlier this year. The program shut down in June to implement user feedback, but evidence was recently uncovered indicating the subscription could be making a comeback. Today, Google is making its premium print series official — and that new lower price has stuck around.

Subscribers to the premium print service will receive ten high-quality photo prints delivered to their door for $6.99 a month. That price is about a dollar cheaper than in the initial testing, and shipping is included. People and pets can be selected to be prioritized in the automatic print suggestions, and the prints can even be used as postcards.

Users can choose between receiving matte or glossy finishes, as well as whether they would like to see a border or not. Google says the photos are printed on cardstock, so they should hold up to being used for scrapbooking or being shipped through the postal service. Plus it's easy to skip a month or cancel altogether.

Photos is also taking this opportunity to introduce same-day printing at Walgreens, which we caught wind of last month. Walgreens can now fulfill same-day pickup orders from Google Photos for 4x6, 5x7, and 8x10 photo prints.

Same-day Walgreens print pickups should be available now, while the premium print series starts rolling out later this month via the Google Photos app, which is available on APK Mirror and the Play Store.