uBreakiFix is formally announcing the launch of its "We Come to You" mobile repair program, which has been available in some markets since at least this April. As its name suggests, the company is willing to bring its phone repair services to your door rather than the other way around, courtesy of a fleet of 640+ repair vehicles able to handle repairs like screen repair and battery replacement in two hours or less. That's bound to be handy these days.

We aren't sure what's changed since the original soft-launch of the program earlier this year, and it seemingly isn't available in every market yet, but it has apparently hit the rather arbitrary milestone of 640 repair vehicles. 700 vehicles are planned by the end of the year. You can check to see if these mobile repairs are available in your market/zip code at this page. Note: though it's "nationwide," it isn't actually available everywhere in the US.

Appointments can be booked as soon as same-day, and you can even arrange for repairs somewhere other than your home, so long as it's in an eligible zip code. Do note that you don't have the full range of repairs available from these mobile repair labs that you might at a brick-and-mortar location. Right now, We Come to You only services smartphones for a handful of repair types. However, the company plans to expand the program for more types of devices and repair services in the future. There's also a non-refundable $30 service fee for mobile appointments.