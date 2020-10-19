Fast charging has been one of the key battlegrounds in the smartphone wars in recent years, and Xiaomi has often been at the forefront. Last year, the Chinese OEM announced that it was working on a 100W wired charger that could fully fill a 4,000mAh battery in just 17 minutes. It's now going one step further with 80W Mi Wireless Charging that takes almost as little time to do the same job sans wires.

If that sounds insane, that's because it is. Most phones with wireless charging support somewhere between 10 and 15W. The OnePlus 8 Pro made a big deal out of its 30W wireless charging, and both Huawei's P40 Pro+ and Oppo's Reno Ace can do 40W. Xiaomi's own Mi 10 Ultra wirelessly charges at 50W, which is already very fast, but this new 80W solution would blow that out of the water.

According to Xiaomi, its next-generation tech can take a 4,000mAh battery from 0-100% in around 19 minutes. It reaches 10% in 1 minute and 50% in just eight minutes. The company's 30W wireless charging takes 25 minutes to go to 50% and 69 minutes to reach 100%, so this is a substantial improvement. Wireless power has long been deemed more convenient than plugging in, but it's always been slower and less efficient. With these kinds of speeds, we can expect to see portless phones become the norm sooner rather than later.