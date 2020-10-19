Chromebooks have been going in and out of stock over the past few months. The rise in working from home caused most popular models to become unavailable, and just as the situation was starting to improve, remote schooling caused another uptick in demand. However, there are still a few solid Chrombooks that you can get in the $200-300 range.

All of the models we've selected are fast enough to handle at least a few Chrome tabs and applications running at once, and when they're available, we try to include models with large screens. We have a dedicated guide for the best Chromebooks overall, but this list is solely focused on budget options that are actually in stock right now.

HP 2-in-1 Chromebook 14": $399

This Chromebook isn't necessarily "cheap," but it is one of the few options currently in stock with a screen larger than 12 inches across. The internal hardware isn't anything to write home about, with an Intel Celeron N400 processor and 4GB RAM, but it has a robust 2-in-1 design. That means you can flip the screen around 360 degrees and use it like a giant tablet.

The main disadvantage here is that the 14-inch display only has a resolution of 1366 x 768, so it won't be quite as crisp as the screen on the currently-unavailable Samsung Chromebook 4+. Still, there are so few choices for Chromebooks right now that this is one of the best options for a 14" model.

Samsung Chromebook 4+: $299

The Samsung Chromebook 4+ is one of the best deals in the Chromebook market... when it's not out of stock, that is. While the laptop doesn't have a touch screen or 2-in-1 design, it does have a competent Intel Celeron N4000 processor and 4GB RAM. The main selling point here is the 15.6-inch 1080p screen, which has a higher resolution that most other laptops in (or slightly above) this price range.

This model is usually available at several retail stores, but Best Buy seems to be the only one with stock at the moment. The Samsung Chromebook 4+ is scheduled to receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: $249

If you're in the market for something compact and easily portable, look no further than the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. It's a Chrome OS tablet with a detachable keyboard, so when you're done with your work for the day, you can take off the keyboard for easier touchscreen use.

The entry-level model currently available has a MediaTek Helio P60T processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It's one of the few 10-inch Chromebooks with a full HD display, and it even supports stylus input. The tablet will receive updates until June 2028, and if you're on the fence, check out our review.